Teens charged after shots fired at Chicago officers on West Side

Two teenage boys face charges after gunshots were fired Sunday at Chicago police officers in Austin on the West Side.

A 14-year-old boy is charged with two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, and a count of unauthorized use of a weapon, Chicago police said.

Another boy, 16, is charged with a count of unauthorized use of a weapon, police said.

Both are charged as juveniles, and their names were not released.

About 7:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call of a person with a gun in the 800 block of North Waller Avenue and found two boys who ran into an alley, firing shots as they ran, according to Chicago police.

No one was hit, and the officers didn’t fire back, police said.

They were taken into custody without further incident, police said. Two weapons were recovered at the scene.