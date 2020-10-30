Teens charged in Prospect Heights 7-Eleven robbery

Two teenagers have been charged with an August convenience store robbery in northwest suburban Prospect Heights.

The boys, 15 and 16, are both charged with one count each of armed robbery with a firearm and attempted homicide, according to a statement from Prospect Heights police. The 16-year-old is also charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

Authorities were called about shots fired during the Aug. 31 robbery at the 7-Eleven at 1 N. Wolf Road, police said. By the time officers arrived, the suspects had run away.

After further investigation, one teen was taken into custody Oct. 22, followed by the other on Wednesday, police said.