Teens charged in violent CTA robbery

A 15-year-old boy and girl were charged with attacking and robbing a woman at a CTA station this August on Chicago's South Side.

The robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 at the 47th Street Red Line station where the teens allegedly beat up a 29-year-old woman and stole her belongings, according to police.

An hour later, the 15-year-old boy attacked a 28-year-old man in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue, police said.

Both teens were arrested Tuesday. They were each charged with one felony count of robbery and aggravated battery of a transit passenger. The boy was also charged with aggravated battery in a public place for the second attack.

No further information was provided.