Expand / Collapse search

Teens charged with carjacking Chicago rideshare drivers at gunpoint

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Carjackings
FOX 32 Chicago

As Chicago police say 57% of carjacking suspects are juveniles, Lightfoot says youth feel ‘unloved’

"There are too many young people in this room that feel unloved, and we need to change that if we are going to change the trajectory of their lives," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

CHICAGO - Two teenage boys are facing charges in the armed carjackings of a pair of rideshare drivers on Chicago's South Side.

The 15-year-old and 16-year-old were identified by police as the suspects who took a 26-year-old rideshare driver's vehicle at gunpoint Saturday in the 5600 block of South Indiana Avenue, officials said.

The 15-year-old was also charged with carjacking a 55-year-old rideshare driver on the same day in the 4800 block of South Calumet Avenue. He is facing two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The 16-year-old boy was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and criminal trespass.

The teens, who have not been identified because they are minors, were arrested Tuesday in the Washington Park neighborhood.