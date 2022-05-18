Teens charged with carjacking Chicago rideshare drivers at gunpoint

Two teenage boys are facing charges in the armed carjackings of a pair of rideshare drivers on Chicago's South Side.

The 15-year-old and 16-year-old were identified by police as the suspects who took a 26-year-old rideshare driver's vehicle at gunpoint Saturday in the 5600 block of South Indiana Avenue, officials said.

The 15-year-old was also charged with carjacking a 55-year-old rideshare driver on the same day in the 4800 block of South Calumet Avenue. He is facing two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

The 16-year-old boy was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and criminal trespass.

The teens, who have not been identified because they are minors, were arrested Tuesday in the Washington Park neighborhood.