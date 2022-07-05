Teens shot while stopped at red light in Austin

Two people were shot while stopped at a red light Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood.

A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman were at a red light around 4 a.m. when a red vehicle pulled up next to them and someone inside started shooting in the 5100 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said.

The teenage boy was shot in the hip, thigh and buttocks and was dropped off at a local hospital before being transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said. He was listed in serious but stable condition.

The woman was shot in the hand and was dropped off at Rush University Medical Center where she was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.