Temporary Bally's casino in River North hiring 300 dealers

Bally's is looking to hire 300 dealers for its temporary casino in River North.

The venue is slated to open this summer at Medinah Temple.

The hourly pay starts at $9.50 an hour, excluding tips, which can be an additional $25 to $40 an hour.

In partnership with City Colleges of Chicago, Bally's is offering free dealer training courses.

The training is unpaid, but those who attain their gaming license will be offered a job.

The next informational sessions will be held Thursday at the Jesse White Community Center at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.