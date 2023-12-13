Chicago rejects arbitrator's ruling, refusing officers the ability to bypass police board

The Chicago City Council rejected a police misconduct arbitration proposal during a contentious meeting Wednesday.

Temperatures reached a fever pitch over the contract as the Council voted for officers to get more money with a two-year contract extension.

The annual raise will be doubled to 5 percent, costing an additional $60 million in 2024.

In response to police discipline, a divided council rejected an arbitrator's ruling 33 to 17, challenging a proposal that would have granted officers the ability to bypass the police board.

This decision would have allowed those facing disciplinary actions over a year to seek a potentially more sympathetic arbitrator, conducting proceedings behind closed doors.

Defeating the arbitration clause required a 60 percent vote from the council.

It now heads back to the arbitrator.