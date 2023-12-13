Expand / Collapse search

Chicago rejects arbitrator's ruling, refusing officers the ability to bypass police board

By
Published 
Chicago Police Department
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago City Council rejects police misconduct arbitration proposal

Late Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago City Council rejected a police misconduct arbitration proposal. Tia Ewing breaks down what this means for the police union and Chicago residents.

CHICAGO - The Chicago City Council rejected a police misconduct arbitration proposal during a contentious meeting Wednesday.

Temperatures reached a fever pitch over the contract as the Council voted for officers to get more money with a two-year contract extension.

The annual raise will be doubled to 5 percent, costing an additional $60 million in 2024.

In response to police discipline, a divided council rejected an arbitrator's ruling 33 to 17, challenging a proposal that would have granted officers the ability to bypass the police board. 

This decision would have allowed those facing disciplinary actions over a year to seek a potentially more sympathetic arbitrator, conducting proceedings behind closed doors.

Defeating the arbitration clause required a 60 percent vote from the council.

It now heads back to the arbitrator.