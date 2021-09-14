Texas abortion law focus of protests and politicians at Aurora Planned Parenthood

As Gov. JB Pritzker gathered with Democratic congressional lawmakers inside Aurora's Planned Parenthood on Tuesday, protesters gathered outside.

Both groups were focused on the new Texas abortion law, which essentially outlaws abortions at six weeks.

Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Crystal Lake), who is also a registered nurse, said that Congress must pass laws that protect abortion rights for all U.S. residents. She said access to safe abortions is a matter of basic healthcare for women.

"The Women's Health Protection Act is a federal bill that will allow women to make reproductive decisions… so that no one is denied basic healthcare just because of the state that they live in," Underwood said.

Outside, the protesters told FOX 32 Chicago that they were there to show their support for the new Texas abortion law, which also creates a bounty system which would award $10,000 to people who successfully sue anyone providing an abortion.

"We think that a lot of women come here [to Planned Parenthood] and they feel this is their only choice," one person told FOX 32 Chicago. "We offer another choice. We offer a choice for life."

