Texas authorities investigating disturbing viral video of alleged child abuse

*Warning: This story contains content some may find disturbing.*

Authorities are investigating a disturbing viral video that may have originated in Texas.

The Corpus Christi Police Department said they became aware of a video on Thursday that depicts a woman assaulting a 2 or 3-year-old little girl. The woman even sits on the child’s head.

It’s unclear if the video originated in Corpus Christi, but police say it first appeared in a local closed group on social media.

Corpus Christi PD shared a clip of the video with the girl’s face blurred in hopes of identifying and arresting the woman in the video.

Police say the woman appears to have a distinctive tattoo on her leg. Other than that, they have little information on the suspect.

Anyone with information on the video is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS or online at

https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.