Texas students will return to school in-person in the fall, Abbott says

Students in Texas will be allowed to return to their classrooms in August.

According to the Texas Tribune, Gov. Greg Abbott told lawmakers Thursday morning that public schools will open for in-person learning at the start of the school year.

School districts will not be required to mandate masks for students or test students for COVID-19 symptoms, the governor said. He did not clarify whether districts can mandate those things.

Districts will also be allowed to offer alternative options for families that don't yet feel safe in a classroom.

“It will be safe for Texas public school students, teachers, and staff to return to school campuses for in-person instruction this fall. But there will also be flexibility for families with health concerns so that their children can be educated remotely, if the parent so chooses,” the Texas Education Agency said in a statement.

The Fort Worth Independent School District has already announced plans for both in-person and remote learning options in the fall. Dallas ISD and other local districts could follow suit.

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner said feedback from parents helped the district make the decision to provide options for every student and family.

“The sense that we got from that entire group was that choice was a value that they cared about. We really wanted to provide a choice for those students who wanted their students to come back for in-person instruction at a brick and mortar school and also a choice for those parents who wanted their students to learn virtually at home,” he said.

But, both virtual learning and in-person study will be very different for students. Virtual courses will be more robust with higher expectations and traditional classrooms may have fewer students with social distancing guidelines.

Dallas ISD has already purchased Plexiglass dividers for classrooms and lunchrooms, as well as face shields for classroom time.

“Because facial expressions tell a lot in an instructional setting that would be very important. That's why we decided to bite the bullet and go ahead and order those shields for our students,” Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa said.

In an interview with FOX 4’s Good Day Thursday morning, Scribner said students in Fort Worth ISD might be required to wear masks.

“Certainly we will be following our social distancing protocols. They will have PPE, mouth coverings, mask coverings. Safety and security remains our number one priority not only for students but also for faculty and staff,” he said.

“So kids have to wear a mask all day?” Good Day’s Lauren Przybyl asked.

“Our current thinking is that what we believe is the best interest today. But a lot could change, as you know,” Scribner said.

TEA said it will be issuing more detailed guidance on what school will look like in the fall early next week.