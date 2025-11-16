Don't wing it this Thanksgiving — Butterball’s hotline and hosting pants have got you covered
Butterball has got you covered with the most necessary tool you will need this Thanksgiving – the Thanksgiving Hosting Pants.
What we know:
This first-of-its-kind product includes a pocket for a meat thermometer, a 1-800-BUTTERBALL phone pocket, towel and utensil loops, a bottle opener, and is completely customizable with iron-on patches that say "Hello Gourdeous," "Pie Hard," "Leg Day," "Talk Turkey to Me," and much more.
The Butterball blue with turkey-print pants come in various sizes, from XS to 2XL, and are free, while supplies last. The next time to get a pair of these fashionable and functional pants will be Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. CT Just visit hedleyandbennett.com to claim your pair. Shipping is free.
If these pants don't suit your fashion sense, you can go straight to the source – the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is returning for its 44th year.
The phone lines are now open through Dec. 24 for cooks of all skill levels to talk with professionally trained turkey experts who will be your lifeline in any turkey-related emergency this holiday season. Simply call 1-800-BUTTERBALL, text 844-877-3456, visit Butterball's social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok or Pintrest), or visit the Butterball.com website to email or live chat with the experts.
The Turkey-Talk Line has resources in English and Spanish.
Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Hours:
- Nov. 17–21: Weekdays, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. CT
- Nov. 22–23: Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.–6 p.m. CT
- Nov. 24–25: Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m.–9 p.m. CT
- Nov. 26: Wednesday, 7 a.m.–9 p.m. CT
- Nov. 27: Thanksgiving, 6 a.m.–6 p.m. CT
- Nov. 28: Friday, 8 a.m.–6 p.m. CT
- Dec. 1–5: Weekdays, 8 a.m.–6 p.m. CT
- Dec. 8–12: Weekdays, 8 a.m.–6 p.m. CT
- Dec. 15–19: Weekdays, 8 a.m.–6 p.m. CT
- Dec. 20–21: Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. CT
- Dec. 22–23: Weekdays, 8 a.m.–6 p.m. CT
- Dec. 24: Christmas Eve, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. CT
The Source: Details for this story were provided by Butterball.