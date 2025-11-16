Don't wing it this Thanksgiving — Butterball’s hotline and hosting pants have got you covered

The Brief Butterball has launched "Thanksgiving Hosting Pants," a free, limited-edition collaboration with Hedley & Bennett featuring utensil loops, a bottle opener, a thermometer pocket, and customizable iron-on patches like "Pie Hard" and "Talk Turkey to Me." The pants will be available starting Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. CT on hedleyandbennett.com in sizes XS–2XL, with free shipping while supplies last. Butterball’s Turkey Talk-Line is back for its 44th year, offering expert help for cooks of all skill levels through Dec. 24 via 1-800-BUTTERBALL, text, social media, email, or live chat, with English and Spanish support.



Butterball has got you covered with the most necessary tool you will need this Thanksgiving – the Thanksgiving Hosting Pants.

What we know:

This first-of-its-kind product includes a pocket for a meat thermometer, a 1-800-BUTTERBALL phone pocket, towel and utensil loops, a bottle opener, and is completely customizable with iron-on patches that say "Hello Gourdeous," "Pie Hard," "Leg Day," "Talk Turkey to Me," and much more.

The Butterball blue with turkey-print pants come in various sizes, from XS to 2XL, and are free, while supplies last. The next time to get a pair of these fashionable and functional pants will be Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. CT Just visit hedleyandbennett.com to claim your pair. Shipping is free.

If these pants don't suit your fashion sense, you can go straight to the source – the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is returning for its 44th year.

The phone lines are now open through Dec. 24 for cooks of all skill levels to talk with professionally trained turkey experts who will be your lifeline in any turkey-related emergency this holiday season. Simply call 1-800-BUTTERBALL, text 844-877-3456, visit Butterball's social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok or Pintrest), or visit the Butterball.com website to email or live chat with the experts.

The Turkey-Talk Line has resources in English and Spanish.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ (Butterball)

Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Hours:

Nov. 17–21: Weekdays, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. CT

Nov. 22–23: Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.–6 p.m. CT

Nov. 24–25: Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m.–9 p.m. CT

Nov. 26: Wednesday, 7 a.m.–9 p.m. CT

Nov. 27: Thanksgiving, 6 a.m.–6 p.m. CT

Nov. 28: Friday, 8 a.m.–6 p.m. CT

Dec. 1–5: Weekdays, 8 a.m.–6 p.m. CT

Dec. 8–12: Weekdays, 8 a.m.–6 p.m. CT

Dec. 15–19: Weekdays, 8 a.m.–6 p.m. CT

Dec. 20–21: Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. CT

Dec. 22–23: Weekdays, 8 a.m.–6 p.m. CT

Dec. 24: Christmas Eve, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. CT