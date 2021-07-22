The Allman Betts Band headlines Chicago RidgeFest Friday

Live music and festivals are back!

The Allman Betts Band is headlining the Chicago RidgeFest Friday night.

You might recognize the names of the Southern rockers.

The sons, Devon Allman, Duane Betts and Berry Oakley Junior are starting their world tour in the Chicago suburbs, after emerging from the pandemic.

Duane Betts, son of Dickey Betts, who was one of the founders of the Allman Brothers, spoke exclusively with FOX 32 Chicago.

"We’re super excited to be in the Chicago area, and playing outdoors in the summer. I mean, Chicago is just such a great city. And I’ve always enjoyed being in Chicago, especially in the summer," said Betts. "Hopefully we can make people feel good. That’s what it’s all about, you know, the crowd and the musicians leave, with a great feeling."

The band, led by Betts and Devon Allman, Gregg Allman’s son, stayed in their bubble during quarantine. They performed at drive-ins and virtual venues.

Betts said he spent his quarantine in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with his wife and dog, writing music.

"Well, we put out a record and we promoted the record during COVID and that was a little different. Obviously not being able to tour on the record as we would have toured, but you know, Devon Allman did a lot of live streams from his living room, and that was really special because it raised money for our crew and some of the people we employ," said Betts.

The second generation is regarded as Southern Rock royalty because of their legacy.

Betts says they have grown to treat that lineage with respect.

"We don’t take it lightly. We go out there, and we feel the spirit of that music, and we will play a few of their songs," he said.

Their drummer is John Lum, nephew of FOX 32’s Joanie Lum.

"We’re lucky to have him, I mean he’s really calm and an unwavering personality in the storm of what it is to be in a rock and roll band and be going through pandemics and whatever else," said Betts. "We’re looking forward to coming to Chicago and playing and I look forward to seeing everybody."

Chicago RidgeFest is Friday through Sunday at Freedom Park.