‘The Art of Banksy’ exhibit coming to the West Loop

A new exhibit with dozens of authentic Banksy artworks is coming to Chicago this summer.

"The Art of Banksy" is a touring exhibit with certified art done by the enigmatic street artist curated from private collections across the world. The exhibit opens July 1 in the West Loop and runs for roughly five months.

Although neither certified nor curated by Banksy himself, the one-hour walk-through experience features some of his most iconic works including "Flower Thrower" and "Girl with Balloon."

"This is a one-of-a-kind exhibition. You will never again have the opportunity to see this many of Banksy’s works in one place. Once the exhibition is over, the artwork will be returned to art collectors around the world, and the chances that they will be displayed together again in the future are extremely slim," said Corey Ross, president and CEO of Starvox Exhibits.

Courtesy of 'The Art of Banksy' exhibit

The exhibit will follow the city's capacity restrictions along with touchless ticket-taking, temperature checks and sanitizer stations. Guests must wear face coverings at all times.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday. Prices start at $39.99 for adults and $29.99 for children 16 and younger.

The exhibit will run through Nov. 28.