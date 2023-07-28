The Bear's Ayo Edebiri dishes on filming in Chicago's chilly culinary scene

Newly Emmy-nominated actor Ayo Edebiri has spent a lot of time in Chicago recently, as one of the stars of the hit series "The Bear."

The series follows Chicago's culinary scene and all the behind-the-scenes drama of a small Italian beef shop, and Edebiri plays the shop's sous chef Sydney.

Edebiri spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about her experience filming the series in Chicago.

Ayo Edebiri visits the IMDb Portrait Studio at SXSW 2023 on March 12, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb / Getty Images)

"We filmed in the winter, so there's just been a real sense of 'We are here. We are cold. This is real.' But it's a city that has so much character and history," Edebiri said.

"The city has really opened itself up to our show in such a beautiful way," the actress added.

"The Bear" is streaming now on Hulu.