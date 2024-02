Award-winning TV show "The Bear" is looking for paid extras prior to filming its third season in Chicago.

Reel Chicago posted that the popular streaming show is looking for extras to film next month. The show is looking to cast men between the ages of 22 and 65 who are either Chinese, Korean or Japanese.

For more details on how to apply, head over to ReelChicago.com.

"The Bear" resumes production in Chicago in just a few weeks.