'The Book of Mormon' makes triumphant return to Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre

The Tony Award-winning musical "The Book of Mormon" has returned to Chicago, playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre through April 16th.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with one of the show’s top stars, Sam McLellan (‘Elder Price’) about the show’s raunchy sense of humor – and the fact that even the Mormon Church has found humor in the controversial musical’s jokes.

"It’s kind of impressive, the way that they reacted to the show," McLellan said. "There’s been a couple of shows where we’ve had Mormon missionaries outside of the theater."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The actor added "They’re not handing out Books of Mormon anymore – what they’re handing out is little business cards that say ‘You’ve seen the musical, the book is better.’"

For tickets and information to Broadway in Chicago’s "The Book of Mormon," visit www.broadwayinchicago.com.