'The Boys in the Boat' rows into theaters Christmas Day

Oscar-winner George Clooney may be one of the most recognizable movie stars on the planet, but he’s stepping behind the camera for the new inspirational sports drama, serving as director of "The Boys in the Boat."

Clooney sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss directing the new true story, hitting theaters on Christmas Day – and explained his decision not to cast himself in a starring role.

"It’s pretty easy not to cast yourself in a thing when you know you’re not right for it," Clooney said.

Bringing up his Oscar-nominated drama "Good Night, and Good Luck."

"I wrote ‘Good Night and Good Luck’ for myself to play Edward R. Murrow and then I realized I couldn’t play that part," Clooney added. "As a director, it’s pretty easy to know when you’re right for something and when you’re not."

"The Boys in the Boat" opens in theaters on Christmas Day.