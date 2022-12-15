The Cannabis Research Institute coming to Chicago

Chicago and the state of Illinois are partnering with Discovery Partners Institute to take a closer look at cannabis use.

The first-of-its-kind Cannabis Research Institute was announced Thursday.

The goal is to provide scientific data on the impacts of usage and production with the goal of informing policymaking surrounding the industry.

"We're excited that, I mean, it's legal here. You're allowed to use it, so why can't we research it and figure out a lot more, to better inform our policies," said Nathaniel Steinfeld, Deputy Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer of Research and Data.

The institute will work closely with the Cannabis Regulatory Oversight Officer of Illinois and the DEA.

The rollout is scheduled for the coming months.

The organization is currently working to hire an executive director.