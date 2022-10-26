Chicago Board of Education votes unanimously to take over Urban Prep's Bronzeville, Englewood campuses

The Chicago School Board voted unanimously Wednesday to take over two campuses of the charter school, Urban Prep.

The district cited financial mismanagement, sexual misconduct allegations against the charter's founder and other issues.

The takeover applies to the campuses in Englewood and Bronzeville.

Students would not be reassigned.

The schools have along boasted about their high graduation and college acceptance rates.