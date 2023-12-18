'The Iron Claw' opens in theaters this week

The true and tragic story of one of wrestling’s most famous families, the Von Erichs, is now coming to the big screen in a new movie called "The Iron Claw."

The film stars Zac Efron as a member of the famous wrestling family that was eventually called "cursed" because of the amount of tragedies that befell them.

The actors in the film, including Efron and "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White, all had to make unbelievable physical transformations to convincingly play the parts of the Von Erich wrestlers.

Efron sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss the physical transformation and said, "There’s a very specific thing I was training for" but added, "We had a healthy competition between us and that’s why it felt so real."

"The Iron Claw" opens in theaters on Thursday.