The last Silver Room Block Party is this weekend

A summer event in Bronzeville is coming to an end after nearly 20 years of music, food, and fun.

The final Silver Room Sound System Block Party kicks off Saturday at Oakwood Beach. It started as a modest event for friends and family but grew to a multicultural, all-ages music and arts festival.

"This event brings together all parts of the city, using art as a focus. Young and old, everybody comes together. Just seeing friends in the city, you know, kind of like when the Bulls won a championship. I remember that was a really great time. This reminds me of that," said Eric Williams, Silver Room founder. "Everybody just having fun, laughing, and dancing."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The event is free for kids 14 and under. For tickets, go to silverroomblockparty.com.