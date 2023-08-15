'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' puts unique spin on Dracula story

Dracula has been a long-time cinematic staple, appearing on the silver screen and scaring audiences for the better part of a century.

The latest reincarnation of the movie monster is featured in the new horror film "The Last Voyage of the Demeter," now playing in theaters.

The film stars Corey Hawkins ("Straight Outta Compton" and "Into the Heights) and is based on Chapter 7 of Bram Stoker’s novel. The actor spoke with FOX 32 entertainment reporter Jake Hamilton about his own favorite cinematic Dracula – and his pick takes us back to the year 1972.

"William Marshall played in a little film back in 1972 called ‘Blacula," Hawkins said. "I used to have the VHS, my mother had the VHS and that was my intro to vampires and Dracula."

Hawkins added "I have to say it was a hell of a film about Dracula, it opened my eyes."

"The Last Voyage of the Demeter" is now playing in theaters.