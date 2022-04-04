The Magnificent Mile, already hit hard by pandemic, faces new threat in mass thefts

Chicago's iconic Michigan Avenue is facing an uphill battle. Stores on the Magnificent Mile shuttered because of the pandemic, but now it faces a new threat in mass thefts.

Retailers on Michigan Avenue are seeing neighboring vacancies and in some cases, repeat burglaries.

Two more luxury break-ins occurred on Michigan Avenue just last week.

On Thursday, Burberry was targeted once again when four unknown suspects entered the store and made off with luxury products.

This comes as vacancies are rising. However, an expert with Cushman and Wakefield said it's not just happening on Michigan Avenue, and it's not necessarily tied to crime.

The Mag Mile currently has a retail vacancy of 24.7%, but that's in line with 5th Avenue in New York City.

The same expert said it's more to do with consumers' shopping habits, as they now tend to purchase fast fashion online and stick with purchasing luxury in person.

It's a trend that consumers are noticing too.

"Definitely in the Water Tower Place in general they change the stores all the time, it's a really big turnover. Like the other day, I wanted to go to Aldo, and I was like, 'when did Aldo leave?' I didn't even know that wasn't there anymore," said Rose Filipas, a shopper on the Mag Mile.

Despite those luxury break-ins, the expert at Cushman and Wakefield said luxury shopping is on the rise.