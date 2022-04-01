Chicago retail theft: 5 suspects stole merchandise from Gucci store on Mag Mile
CHICAGO - Five suspects stole merchandise from the Gucci store located along the Magnificent Mile Friday afternoon.
The store is located in the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue.
At about 4:41 p.m., Chicago police say the suspects entered the business and took property.
The offenders fled in a vehicle southbound on Michigan Avenue.
No injuries were reported.
This comes just a day after a Burberry store was burglarized on Michigan Avenue.
Four suspects entered the store, stole handbags and then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.
The vehicle is a 2018 Nissan Maxima.
