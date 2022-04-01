Chicago retail theft: 5 suspects stole merchandise from Gucci store on Mag Mile

Five suspects stole merchandise from the Gucci store located along the Magnificent Mile Friday afternoon.

The store is located in the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue.

At about 4:41 p.m., Chicago police say the suspects entered the business and took property.

The offenders fled in a vehicle southbound on Michigan Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

This comes just a day after a Burberry store was burglarized on Michigan Avenue.

Four suspects entered the store, stole handbags and then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle is a 2018 Nissan Maxima.

Advertisement



