Chicago retail theft: 5 suspects stole merchandise from Gucci store on Mag Mile

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
A high-end Michigan Avenue store has fallen victim to a smash-and-grab burglary.

CHICAGO - Five suspects stole merchandise from the Gucci store located along the Magnificent Mile Friday afternoon.

The store is located in the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue. 

At about 4:41 p.m., Chicago police say the suspects entered the business and took property.

The offenders fled in a vehicle southbound on Michigan Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

This comes just a day after a Burberry store was burglarized on Michigan Avenue.

Four suspects entered the store, stole handbags and then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle is a 2018 Nissan Maxima.


 