Chicago retail theft: 4 suspects stole handbags from Burberry store, fled in stolen vehicle
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for four suspects who burglarized the Burberry store on Michigan Avenue Thursday afternoon.
The incident occurred at about 12:35 p.m.
The group stole handbags and then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.
The vehicle is a 2018 Nissan Maxima.
A 25-year-old woman was hurt as suspects rushed out of the store.
She declined medical attention.
Police continue to investigate.