Chicago retail theft: 4 suspects stole handbags from Burberry store, fled in stolen vehicle

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Streeterville
Burberry store in Chicago burglarized

Chicago police are looking for four suspects who burglarized the Burberry store on Michigan Avenue Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at about 12:35 p.m.

The group stole handbags and then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle is a 2018 Nissan Maxima.

A 25-year-old woman was hurt as suspects rushed out of the store. 

She declined medical attention. 

Police continue to investigate.