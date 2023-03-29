‘The Masked Singer’: Moose, Scorpio sent home during ‘80s Night

"The Masked Singer" was transported back in time Wednesday night, and delivered more exciting performances and shocking reveals.

But this week, fans had to say goodbye to not one, but two more contestants.

During ‘80s Night, Moose – the first contestant forced to "take it off" and be revealed – was Emmy-nominated actor George Wendt.

George Wendt revealed on "The Masked Singer"

The American actor and comedian is best known for playing Norm Peterson on the popular 1980s television sitcom "Cheers," which earned him six Emmy nominations.

"‘Cheers' is one of my favorite shows of all time," panelist Ken Jeong told Wendt. "I’ve seen every, single episode of ‘Cheers.’"

Scorpio and Moose perform on "The Masked Singer." (Credit: FOX Entertainment)

When asked why he joined the show, the 74-year-old actor joked, "I thought maybe I’d win."

Panelist Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg was right, correctly guessing that Wendt was underneath the mask and costume.

"We have a legend in the building," host Nick Cannon said.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn revealed on "The Masked Singer"

Scorpio was the second contestant to be revealed on Wednesday night’s new episode – and reality show fans went crazy over the reveal.

The celebrity underneath the mask turned out to be reality star and actress Christine Quinn – known primarily for starring in the hit real estate reality show series, "Selling Sunset."

"I’ve always loved the show ["The Masked Singer"], and I’m like ‘I want to be on that show. That’s so fun; I want to do it,’" Quinn told the audience after her reveal.

The panelists noted Quinn’s enthusiasm, energy and stage presence.

"If I’m going to do it, I’m going out with a bang," the 34-year-old real estate agent continued.

She added: "I call myself, like, a closet singer. So the fact that I’m on the stage, singing in front of people just goes to show that anything is possible if you put your mind to it and practice."

Next week on "The Masked Singer"

Next week, get your popcorn ready! "The Masked Singer" will celebrate 100 years of Warner Brothers magic with "Movie Night."

Also, Doll will return to the stage and two new singers will be introduced – Dandelion and Mantis.

"The Masked Singer" Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on FOX.

