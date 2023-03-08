‘The Masked Singer’: Season 9 contestant Wolf howls his way home

The ninth season of "The Masked Singer" continues to deliver surprising reveals, but unfortunately fans had to say goodbye (once again) to another fierce competitor: Wolf.

The canine, dressed in a red cape during "DC Superhero Night," was revealed as Michael Bolton – Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter known for his pop-rock ballads including "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You."

Wolf sent home on ‘The Masked Singer’

"So great to have you here with us," host Nick Cannon said after the reveal. "Ladies and gentlemen, we are in the presence of greatness."

Bolton, 70, told the audience he could get used to being Wolf.

THE MASKED SINGER: Wolf in the “DC Superheroes Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, March 8 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Michael Becker/FOX ©2023 FOX Media LLC.

"The show was great," Bolton shared, adding, "But, the audience, you were fantastic."

Bolton released a new single "Spark of Light" Tuesday from his first studio album of all original music in almost 15 years.

"It’s about making this a beautiful world in spite of whatever’s going on," he said of the album. "Whatever the climb, we’ve got to do our best to make it a beautiful world."

Gargoyle saved from elimination

While Gargoyle was the second contestant to be revealed on Wednesday night’s new episode – the celebrity was ultimately saved from elimination.

The creature from Gothic architecture was saved by the panelists, using the ‘Ding Dong, Keep It On’ bell – the second save of the season. Medusa was saved last week.

Nick Cannon and Gargoyle in the "DC Superheroes Night" episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX. (Credit: Michael Becker/FOX)

The new concept and major twist for Season 9 can save a masked singer from elimination by ringing the bell.

This means, Gargoyle will have another chance at winning the Golden Mask Trophy and will join "The Masked Singer" stage again next week. Squirrel also advanced to next week.

Next week on ‘The Masked Singer’

Brought you be the letter "YAY!," don't’ miss out on next week's themed night: Sesame Street.

Plus, "Farmer Wants a Wife" host Jennifer Nettles will join the panelist desk.

"The Masked Singer" Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

