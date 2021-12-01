‘The Masked Singer’: The Skunk gets snuffed out

The Skunk’s performance on the Group A Finals on "The Masked Singer," Wednesday night was far from stinky, but it was just enough to get the contestant sent home.

When R&B legend Faith Evans was unveiled as the Skunk, it almost didn’t make "scents" to the judges considering the Grammy Award-winning artist is known for some of the most iconic songs of our time.

But Evans’ rendition of Aretha Frankiln’s "I Never Loved Man (The Way I Loved You)." wasn’t enough to keep her competing.

But that doesn’t mean Evans time on the show was spoiled.

"The thing that inspired me to do ‘The Masked Singer’ was that it is such a fun show," Evans said in a post-performance interview.

Being a fan herself, Evans felt it was a great opportunity to be a part of the iconic singing competition.

Evans may have several Grammy Awards but she said being on "The Masked Singer," was an experience unlike any other. Evans recalled her first rehearsal and said while it was loads of fun, it’s a lot harder than it looks.

"Being on this show is a lot more than I had imagined," Evans said.

Watch all-new episodes of "The Masked Singer" on FOX Wednesdays from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT.

Advertisement

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.



