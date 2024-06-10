'The Organ Trail': Husband, wife make stop in Chicago on trip to raise awareness for kidney donation

There is an initiative underway in Chicago to raise awareness about kidney donation.

A husband and wife duo are making their way across multiple states by bike to draw attention to the impact of living kidney donation. Their trip will cover about 1,200 miles and will span across multiple states.

Mark and Lynn Scotch selected "The Bean" statue for their Chicago visit because its shape resembles a kidney.

They're adding some fun to the trip by calling it "The Organ Trail" – a pun inspired by the classic game.

Both Mark and Lynn are living donors themselves. Mark donated his kidney to a 64-year-old in 2020, and Lynn donated hers in 2023.

Their ride began earlier this week and will continue through the end of June.

Each month, 3,000 new patients are added to the kidney waiting list, and 13 people in the U.S. die daily due to a lack of donor kidneys.