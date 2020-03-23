‘The pandemic is accelerating’: WHO suggests more aggressive measures be taken to stop COVID-19

The World Health Organization tweeted on Monday about the urgent need for more aggressive tactics to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The head of the World Health Organization said the COVID-19 outbreak is accelerating, but insisted that "we can change the trajectory of this pandemic."

WHO announced the pandemic is "accelerating," as cases reach over 300,000 worldwide.

In a series of tweets by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, he noted that COVID-19 has now been reported in nearly every country in the world.

He said it took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 cases, and just four days for the third 100,000 cases.

Tedros said the world can’t win against the virus by defending. “You have to attack as well,” Tedros said.

“Asking people to #StayHome & other physical distancing measures are important to slow down the spread of the #coronavirus & buy time, but they're defensive measures,“ Tedros said.

"To win, we need to attack the #coronavirus with aggressive and targeted tactics – testing every suspected #COVID19 case, isolating and caring for every confirmed case, and tracing and quarantining every close contact," added Tedros.

Tedros said he would speak with heads of state and governments from the G20 countries, saying he would ask them to help increase production, avoid export bans and ensure fair distribution of "lifesaving tools" that are facing a growing shortage.

He noted measures put in place to slow the spread of the virus may be exacerbating shortages of essential protective gear and the materials to make them.



