'The People's Map' redraws Chicago, creates city's first majority Asian ward

The final version of remapping the Chicago's 50 wards is being unveiled on Wednesday.

Members of the Chicago Advisory Redistricting Commission were joined by community supporters for the history-making day.

That's because the redrawing of the city's wards involved input from the community and it's being called The People's Map.

Commissioners shared how they pursued an open and inclusive process to design the map.

"Our process has been to engage with those communities. To lift up their demands and to present that as this outcome, as this final piece that aldermen can engage with, can perhaps compare to the process that they're doing again behind closed doors and see how it compares," said Commissioner Mike Strode. "And then also engage with the residents of their wards and hopefully we have done enough of our work on the ground to engage with those residents so that they are convincing these alders that this is the best process."

The reconfiguration map also includes the first-ever majority Asian ward.