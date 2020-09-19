'The Supreme Court's most valiant lady is gone': Illinois leaders react to RBG's death

The country is mourning the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after she passed away from pancreatic cancer on Friday.

Leaders in Illinois were among many to express their condolences for RBG.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Twitter, "Devastated by the passing of RBG. She represented the finest among lawyers in our country. A giant in her advocacy for women’s rights, civil rights and respect for the rule of law. We must honor her legacy and all her contributions to American jurisprudence. Rest in power, RBG."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker released a statement saying:

"America has lost an icon and inspiration. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was first a trailblazer and then a bulwark for equality, whether you are a woman, gay, a person of color or disabled. Just as importantly, she was a shining role model for girls everywhere - a testament to working hard and fighting for what's right. Her legacy will endure, but only if we fight as hard as she did to protect it.

MK and I grieve for Justice Ginsurg's family, friends and followers - but most of all , our entire nation. Our prayer is that we honor this giant by honoring her fervent dying wish."

FOR BREAKING NEWS, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Illinois Sen. Dick DUrbin also took to Twitter and said, "The Supreme Court's more valiant lady is gone. Rest in peace, Ruth."

Just as well, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth also took to social media to pay her respects, tweeting, "There are no words to adequately express just how devastated and heartbroken I am to learn of the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Not only did our nation lose a brilliant jurist, we lost a hero."

Former President Barack Obama also released a statement, in part saying, "Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought to the end, through her cancer, with unwavering faith in our democracy and its ideals. That’s how we remember her. But she also left instructions for how she wanted her legacy to be honored."

MORE: Read Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s final dissenting opinion

MORE: Trump calls Ruth Bader Ginsburg ‘an amazing woman,’ Biden says she ‘stood for all of us’