The Wieners Circle changes sign to make statement following George Floyd's death

article

A Chicago landmark is making a poignant statement on current events in America.

The Wieners Circle in Lincoln Park changed its sign Friday following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The sign makes references regarding the circumstances surrounding George Floyd’s death, Ahmaud Arbery’s death, Colin Kaepernick taking a knee, and the racially charged confrontation in New York’s Central Park.

The eatery issued the following statement:

“In the light of current events, the staff at The Wieners Circle wanted to make a peaceful yet powerful statement about the experience of being black in America right now; we are a predominantly black staff working in a predominantly white neighborhood, and in certain ways, our story represents a sense of hope. By referring to these four recent stories, we aimed to capture the fundamental sadness and deprivation that continues to haunt our communities and stain our country's standing in the world.”

RELATED: Lightfoot to Trump following president's Minneapolis tweet: 'F you'