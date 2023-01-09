The Wieners Circle delivers hot dogs, burgers to refugees after Gov. Abbot tweet

The Chicago hot dog stand famous for slinging insults to customers evidently has a softer side.

The Wieners Circle delivered dogs and burgers to a group of 60 Venezuelan and Columbian refugees and is now taking up donations of clothing and supplies to help them through the Chicago winter.

The effort started in response to a tweet by Texas governor Greg Abbot, touting his having bused thousands of migrants to sanctuary cities like Chicago.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The Wieners Circle saw the tweet, offered to feed them a hot meal, and says donations of clothes & supplies started pouring in.

"The responses were just incredible. We were flooded with requests for help, and far more than just requests for help were Chicagoans that wanted to help either by donating money or time, or clothing," said Ari Levin, Wieners Circle owner. "And so frankly it's just been really overwhelming."

He is encouraging anyone looking to join their effort to contact them via social media.