The Wieners Circle says they've identified man who threw brick through glass window

An attack on The Wieners Circle is an attack on all Chicagoans.

On Thursday night, a group of self-described #WienerSleuths were doing everything they could to track down the man who decided to throw a brick through the front door of the beloved Lincoln Park hot dog stand after being denied service because he refused to wear a mask.

"Everyone comes here," said one Wieners Circle fan. "It's the only reason people come to Chicago. Seriously. It's the Wiener Circle and the Bean. What else do you need?"

When a Chicago institution comes under attack, you can bet that Chicago will fight back. The incident started Wednesday night at 8 p.m., when a customer seen on surveillance video was denied service after he refused to wear a mask.

"He's like, well [expletive] you then and then screamed out some words that I can't say on the news of course," manager Evelyn Morris told FOX 32. "And then went outside and got a couple of snowballs, and threw them in, and went back out and just slammed [the brick] through the window, then ran away."

He was spotted getting into a black 2013 Kia Soul with the license plate ZZ55465. An image of the license plate and car has been spread far and wide by the #WienerSleuths – while the hot dog stand offered a free party and free Chicago Bulls tickets to anyone who cracked the case before police.

"We have a couple of leads we've handed over to the police station, so we'll see what happens," Morris said.

The restaurant's front door has since been repaired.

While police haven't announced an arrest yet, the #WienerSleuths say they've identified the owner of the vehicle involved.