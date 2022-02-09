Wieners Circle says customer who was refused service for not wearing mask threw brick through window

The Wieners Circle in Lincoln Park is looking to identify someone who threw a brick through the restaurant's window.

In a tweet, the business says they refused service to a customer, who refused to wear a mask.

The tweet read:

"We refused service to a customer who wouldn’t put on a mask and they threw a brick through our window. Security Video to follow later in case anyone can identify the a--hole. #protectthewienerscircle"

FOX 32 has reached out for the security video, and will update this story when it is available.