Wieners Circle says customer who was refused service for not wearing mask threw brick through window

Published 
News
The Wieners Circle in Lincoln Park is looking to identify someone who threw a brick through the restaurant's window.

In a tweet, the business says they refused service to a customer, who refused to wear a mask.

The tweet read: 

"We refused service to a customer who wouldn’t put on a mask and they threw a brick through our window. Security Video to follow later in case anyone can identify the a--hole. #protectthewienerscircle"

FOX 32 has reached out for the security video, and will update this story when it is available.