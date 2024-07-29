2024 Illinois State Fair reveals theme for exciting lineup of events and concerts

The theme for the 2024 Illinois State Fair was revealed this week.

Illinois officials said the theme, "It's Showtime!," will set the stage for the biggest show of the year on the newly renovated fairgrounds.

The show kicks off in less than two weeks with the return of open-wheel and stock car racing, a new big top circus, rodeos, a monster truck show and music headliners including Lil Wayne, Keith Urban, Mötley Crüe and The Smashing Pumpkins.

"The Pritzker Administration is making significant improvements to infrastructure to the fairgrounds, investing over $85 million to address deferred maintenance," said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello.

The last two years had record-setting attendance and organizers are hoping to keep that trend going.

The Illinois State Fair runs from Aug. 8 through Aug. 18.