These seats have been named the worst at Wrigley Field, Guaranteed Rate

If you've ever wondered what the worst seat is at your local ballpark, the website bookies.com has the answer.

At Wrigley, seat two in row one of section 428 has been named the worst.

And, that seat is actually the second-worst seat in the major leagues.

A seat in Fenway Park ranks the worst in all of baseball.

At Guaranteed Rate, the website says the worst seat is seat 12 in row 21 of section 558.

