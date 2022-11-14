Thesis sworn-in as chief justice of Illinois Supreme Court

Nearly three weeks after taking helm of the Illinois Supreme Court, Chief Justice Mary Jane Thesis was sworn-in Monday during a ceremonial installation in Springfield.

During her opening address to the court, Thesis reflected on how listening to arguments over Civil Rights as a child shaped her career.

"It was here that I heard about injustice, I heard about racism. I heard about antisemitism. And I also heard it is law that can right wrongs. Law than can bring justice to our society. It was a long time ago, but those messages still stay with me," Thesis said.

Thesis is the fourth woman to serve as chief justice.