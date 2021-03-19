'They'll remember that forever': Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy talks OSU's big loss

The NCAA tournament is expected to be the most wagered on sporting event.

Barstool Sports just launched their own sportsbook in Illinois.

Founder Dave Portnoy spoke with FOX 32 about the NCAA tournament on Friday right after OSU’s loss to Oral Roberts.

"Ohio State – they’ll remember that forever. When people think of Ohio State, they’re just gonna remember this game and nothing else over the last 100 years," Portnoy said. "Ohio State, chokers."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Barstool Sportsbook has been in Illinois for a few weeks now, just in time for March Madness.

Advertisement

"We just launched and obviously March Madness – everyone loves to bet. Hopefully they didn’t bet on Ohio State," said Portnoy.

When asked who Portnoy thought would come out on top of the tournament, it was no surprise that he chose Michigan.

