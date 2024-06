A business was robbed Wednesday night in the Loop.

Someone entered the business around 8:30 p.m. in the first block of West Lake Street, according to police.

After displaying a "shiny object," the robber demanded money from an employee who complied. The suspect then fled the scene with proceeds, police said.

No one was hurt and no one has been placed in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

No additional information was provided.