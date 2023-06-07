Thieves steal cart vehicles from NASCAR Street Race site in Chicago: police

NASCAR is starting in just 24 days, but on Wednesday, there was trouble along the track.

At 7 a.m., a witness told Chicago police officers that an unknown offender broke into a lot in the 500 block of South Columbus and took two cart vehicles from within.

Crews just recently started working on building the grandstands for the NASCAR Street Race that is scheduled to take place next month.

At night, security has been monitoring the site, so it is unknown how this crime occurred.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

FOX 32 Chicago has reached out to NASCAR for more on what happens next.