Thieves burglarize slot machines in Humboldt Park

Slot machines were burglarized at two businesses last week in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

In both incidents, the burglars broke into the front door of the businesses and stole money from slot machines during the early morning hours, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

On July 7 at 4:05 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Diversey Avenue;

On July 8 at 1:04 a.m. in 4400 block of West North Avenue.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.

