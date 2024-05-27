Expand / Collapse search

Thieves crash into, rob 2 liquor stores on Chicago's South Side

By Maggie Duly
Published  May 27, 2024 7:04am CDT
CHICAGO - Two liquor stores on Chicago's South Side were robbed early Monday morning after being crashed into with a car. 

Police said a group of male offenders in a black Jeep backed into the front doors of a liquor store in the 8000 block of Kedzie Avenue at 3 a.m.

The offenders robbed the place before fleeing. An hour later, a black Jeep rammed into the front doors of a liquor store in the 800 block of 87th Street. A group of offenders got out and robbed the store before fleeing. 

It is not clear if these two incidents were related. No arrests were reported. Area One detectives are investigating. 