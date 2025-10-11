Thieves cut power, steal ATMs and safes in Englewood burglaries: police

The Brief Chicago police are warning businesses in Englewood after a series of burglaries where offenders cut power, disabled cameras and alarms, and forced entry to steal cash registers, ATMs, and safes. The incidents occurred in the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue on Oct. 9, the 1500 block of West Marquette Road on Sept. 30, and the 6900 block of South Normal Boulevard on Sept. 18. Police urge business owners to improve lighting, secure entry points, and report suspicious activity; anyone with information can contact Area One Detectives or submit a tip at CPDTIP.com referencing #P25-1-105.



Chicago Police are warning of a string of recent burglaries in the Englewood neighborhood.

What we know:

In the incidents, offenders cut power to the businesses, including the electrical wires to video cameras and alarms. Then the offenders pry open the front or back doors, enter the establishment, and remove cash registers, ATMs and safes from the business.

Locations and dates:

5600 block of South Racine Avenue, at 1 a.m. Oct. 9 (Englewood)

1500 block of West Marquette Road, at 1:09 a.m. Sept. 30 (Englewood)

6900 block of South Normal Boulevard, at 2:20 a.m. Sept. 18 (Englewood)

What you can do:

Police warn residents to keep the perimeter of establishments well lit, report any suspicious behavior, secure all windows and doors, repair any broken windows, doors or locks, and to save any surveillance footage.

Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-1-105.