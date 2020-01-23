Thieves grab $10K of iPhones from an Oak Brook mall Apple Store: police

article

Police are searching for three men who stole about $10,000 in merchandise Wednesday from an Apple Store in west suburban Oak Brook.

They grabbed 10 iPhones about 10:47 a.m. and ran from the store located in Oakbrook Center, 100 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook police said in a statement.

The drove away in a 4-door Lincoln with Ohio plates reading HTF7152, police said.

Police released surveillance video stills of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Brook police at 630-368-8700.

Police say these three men stole multiple iPhones from an Apple Store in Oak Brook. | Oak Brook police