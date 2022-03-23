Thieves pry open gaming machines, steal cash from Northwest Side businesses
CHICAGO - Police are warning business owners on Chicago's Northwest Side about a series of thefts from gaming machines inside stores.
In each incident, thieves starts prying open gaming machines and remove money before fleeing in a dark-colored SUV, according to a CPD business alert. In one instance, thieves took the entire machine before leaving the scene.
The thefts happened at the following times and locations:
- At 2:05 a.m. Feb. 24 in the 4300 block of North Pulaski Road in Irving Park
- At 12:30 a.m. March 15 in the 4300 block of North Pulaski Road
- At 5:42 p.m. March 18 in the 4700 block of North Elston Avenue in Mayfair
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.