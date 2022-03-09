Thieves rob Lake View convenience store at gunpoint
CHICAGO - Three people held up a convenience store Wednesday morning in the Lake View neighborhood on Chicago's North Side.
They entered the store around 12:32 a.m. in the 3400 block of North Halsted Street and robbed the clerk at gunpoint, taking cash, cigarette cartons and a liquor bottle.
The trio drove off in a maroon-colored SUV, police said.
No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.
Advertisement
Area Three detectives are investigating.