Thieves steal 4 vehicles from Albany Park body shop

Thieves broke into a body shop and stole at least four cars Tuesday morning in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood.

The suspects forced entry into the rear garage door of Richard's Body Shop, 3041 W. Lawrence Ave., around 6 a.m. and removed car keys from a key box before stealing an Infiniti QX60 and a Toyota Highlander, according to Chicago police.

Then, they went across the street and drove an SUV into a fence guarding a property also owned by Richard's Body Shop, police said. There they stole a Range Rover Evoque and an Infiniti Q50, police said.

No one is in custody as detectives investigate.