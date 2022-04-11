Thieves steal cash register from North Side grocery store

Thieves broke into a grocery store and made off with a cash register Monday morning in Sheffield Neighbors on Chicago's North Side.

Police responded to a burglar alarm around 12:30 a.m. at Dirk's Fish & Gourmet Shop, 2070 N. Clybourn Ave.

Upon arrival, they discovered the front glass door had been shattered and a cash register was missing, police said.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.